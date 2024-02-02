She Got Fired From Her Job At A Clothing Store After Her Manager Accused Her Of Promoting Her Small Business On Company Grounds

Have you ever been fired from your job? If so, you know it’s not a very pleasant experience, even if you weren’t happy working there.

TikToker Kendal (@ugcwithkendal) aired out her concerns about getting fired in a video that has now received 5.5 million views.

So, Kendal had been working at a clothing store, and she was asked to stop in at her job on a day when she wasn’t scheduled to work.

She had gotten into some trouble with her manager while on her last shift, so she was pretty sure she would be getting fired at some point during this unplanned meeting. Then, she launched into an explanation of why she was in hot water.

“Basically, I have a small business, and sometimes, I wear my pieces to work because I get a lot of compliments on them, and people want to know where I got it from,” she said.

She added that she was always upfront and told customers that the items were from her website, where she sells hair accessories, jewelry, fleece-lined tights, and swimwear.

“I’m really low-key about it because I know how managers are. I don’t even talk about my business with my coworkers,” said Kendal.

Still, just the one slip-up on her end was enough to set off her manager and get herself booted from her job.

A customer had come into the store and voiced their admiration for the tights she had been wearing. Of course, Kendal told them the tights were from her own website.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.