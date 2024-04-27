He Called His Friends To Say He Was Lost While Walking Home One Night, And Then He Vanished

Born on June 15, 1999, Bryce Borca was raised in Minnesota and regarded as an empathetic and kind person by his loved ones. As a young adult, he taught and mentored children at a local school, earning the title of “Mr. Bryce” among his students.

But, after the 23-year-old went out on October 29, 2022, to celebrate Halloween, he mysteriously disappeared, and his family has been searching for answers ever since.

That night, Bryce had gone out with some friends in his home state, and around 2:00 a.m. on October 30, they all decided to head home. So, they called a Lyft, and between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., Bryce and his two friends were dropped off by their Lyft driver in the 3200 block of Hill Ridge Drive in Eagen, Minnesota.

At that point, Bryce told his friends that he was going to walk to his apartment – which was about two miles away. However, evidence suggests that Bryce actually walked away in the opposite direction, heading toward the Minnesota River Valley.

After parting ways with his friends that evening, Bryce vanished, and he was never seen or heard from again.

Later that same morning, at about 10:50 a.m., Bryce’s friends called the police and asked if authorities could conduct a welfare check at his apartment. Upon arrival, investigators found no sign of Bryce, which ultimately led him to be reported missing to the Eagan Police Department.

Once an investigation was launched, the Lyft driver claimed that Bryce had been extremely intoxicated that night. The driver even alleged that Bryce had attempted to exit the vehicle while it was moving.

Bryce’s friends told investigators that he’d planned to walk back to his apartment, located at 3435 Promenade Avenue, alone. The walk would have taken approximately 45 minutes.

Yet, according to an affidavit, Bryce actually Facetimed his friends at 2:34 a.m. He said his phone battery only had 2% left, and he didn’t know where he was. During the call, Bryce reportedly appeared to be in a wooded region. Then, the Facetime call ended.

