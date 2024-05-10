Give Your Mom The Gift Of Quality Time This Mother’s Day With These Fun Experiences That You Can Do Together

As I’ve gotten older and gotten to know my mom on a deeper level, I’ve realized that for holidays, birthdays, and special occasions, she’s more interested in spending quality, fun time with my brother and me than receiving material gifts.

Many of my friends have noticed the same thing about their moms. You know when your mom tells you not to get her anything, but then you do, and while she seems to love it, something feels off? That may be because you didn’t get her something from the heart or something that nourishes her soul.

Mother’s Day is coming up, and while our hardworking and loving moms deserve precious things and gifts they want, I’d highly recommend gifting your mom an experience instead of another purse or framed family photo.

If you want to give your mom the gift of a fun experience this Mother’s Day, here are some ideas for you.

Tickets to the theater or a concert

Going to a show with your mom and maybe your siblings is an amazing gift for her. Why? Not only will your mom get to see a show or musician she cares about, but she’ll also be able to experience it with you and spend a day with you.

Now is the time to subtly ask questions about any plays, musicals, comedy shows, or concerts your mom wants to see.

A weekend getaway

Of course, it’d be amazing if we could give our moms the exotic or international vacation she’s always dreamed of. However, more elaborate trips can get expensive.

