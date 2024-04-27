She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Because His Parenting Skills “Suck,” And She Couldn’t Watch Him Berate His Son While Favoring And Spoiling His Daughter Anymore

This woman and her now ex-boyfriend dated for two years before she ended their relationship. Her ex had an 11-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son from a previous relationship. His son is fantastic, hilarious, and polite, always using manners. She was never irritated by her ex’s son because he was so well-behaved.

“His daughter is the opposite: entitled, annoying, attention-seeking, screams when she talks, and has a severe attitude problem. My ex treated his kids wildly differently,” she said.

Her ex-boyfriend was always incredibly strict with his son. One day, his son asked to eat ice cream for dessert after dinner, but her ex said no because they didn’t have any ice cream in the freezer, and he didn’t feel like driving to the grocery store. When his son asked why he didn’t want to go to the store, her ex was furious.

“My ex started scolding his son for talking back and acting ‘arrogant and disrespectful.’ Yet his daughter came out not even 10 minutes later and started demanding ice cream,” she explained.

Instead of asking, her ex’s daughter told him he would drive to the grocery store to buy ice cream. He told his daughter no three times, but he never got annoyed. Her ex never yelled or lectured his daughter about her entitlement.

He allowed her behavior to continue while he had a short temper with his son. Eventually, her ex began to get dressed, and when she questioned where he was going, he responded that he would buy ice cream at the store.

In her view, it was unfair that her ex did what his daughter asked but was angry when his son had been more polite while asking if he could buy ice cream. Understandably, her then-boyfriend’s unfair parenting bothered her, and she finally discussed the issue with him.

“I told him that the favoritism was incredibly obvious and unattractive. He argued that there was a lot that I ‘don’t see,’ but I’m around at least five days a week,” she shared.

Even though her ex-boyfriend claimed that she doesn’t see how he parents all the time, she believed she witnessed enough to know that he favors his daughter and doesn’t parent his kids fairly.

