How To Grow And Care For Eggplant, Something That’s As Beautiful To Look At As It Is Tasty To Eat

Eggplant, also known as aubergine, is a versatile and visually striking addition to any garden. Not only does it offer a rich, unique flavor that works well in a variety of dishes, but its deep purple fruits and glossy foliage simply make it a very attractive plant.

So, if you’ve been considering adding eggplant to your garden lineup, now’s the time. Here’s everything you need to know about nurturing these fan-favorite fruits (yes, they’re technically fruits!) from seed to harvest.

Why Grow Eggplant In Your Garden?

We all know that eggplants are beautiful and interesting to look at. But they are also a powerhouse of nutrients, including fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins.

They can be grilled, baked, roasted, or even made into tasty dishes like ratatouille and baba ganoush.

Not to mention, growing eggplant at home ensures you have only the freshest, most flavorful fruits, free from the chemicals often used in commercial farming.

Varieties Of Eggplant

Now, there’s a whole world of eggplant varieties out there beyond the common large, dark purple types.

If you’re looking to experiment, you can consider varieties like Black Beauty or Ichiban, which are known for their classic shape and tender texture.

