Steer Clear Of These Seven Invasive Plants To Protect Both Your Garden And Local Ecosystem

When you’re planning your garden, the allure of quick-growing, lush plants can be tempting because they promise instant gratification with minimal effort.

However, some of these vigorous growers can quickly turn from friends to foes, overwhelming both your garden and local ecosystems.

These are known as invasive plants, and they’re not just a hassle to manage – they can also wreak havoc on the environment.

So, let’s go through what invasive plants are and why they should stay out of your garden, as well as some of the worst offenders that might look charming but come with a costly ecological price tag.

What Are Invasive Plants & Why Are They Bad For Your Garden?

Invasive plants are species that are non-native to a local area and have tendencies to dominate and spread. They often outcompete local flora for nutrients, sunlight, and space, causing a decline in biodiversity.

Additionally, in gardens, they can be aggressive enough to overpower the plants you actually want, leading to a monoculture that lacks variety and resilience.

Moreover, managing these invaders often requires an exhausting amount of effort and sometimes harsh chemical interventions.

1. Chameleon Plant

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.