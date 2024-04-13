If You Plan To Jet Set Soon, These Are The Best Outfits For The Airport To Keep You Comfortable While Still Looking Cool

If you’ve traveled by plane several times before, have you ever been frustrated with the outfit you chose to wear to the airport?

For instance, did you dress casually and then wish you looked a bit nicer when you greeted your loved ones after getting off the plane? Did you ever wear something too fancy and then regret it once you sat down in your tiny seat?

Airport fashion can be hard to navigate, especially if you have to do slightly annoying things like look good for someone after getting off a long flight or wear your heaviest clothing items on the plane because you can’t fit them in your suitcase.

However, a few basic outfits can make your travel experience a bit better and keep you looking presentable along the way.

Matching sweater and pants set

This is the ideal outfit if you’re on a longer flight or prioritize comfort while traveling. So many retail brands make great sweaters and pants sets in cute and neutral colors.

You can keep your eye out for ones that are made with light and breathable fabrics so you don’t get too hot. Pair your set with cute sneakers, and you’ll look perfectly coordinated while staying comfy.

A sweater and flared pants

This outfit is good for looking presentable while traveling and remaining warm and comfortable. A good tip to make this outfit a bit more versatile is to wear a camisole or tank top tucked into the pants and under the sweater, so if you get hot, you’ll have something on underneath. If you’re chilly, you can warm up with your sweater.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.