Baseball Caps Aren’t Just For Stadiums: Here’s How To Style This Cool Accessory Alongside All Different Types Of Looks

I’ve always felt that a good baseball cap is an underrated accessory. I used to wear them strictly when I was having a bad hair day or didn’t have time to wash my hair, but I’ve found they’re still fun to wear when that’s not the case.

If you’ve only been wearing baseball caps under similar circumstances or rarely wear one outside of a baseball stadium, here are some style ideas!

With your more polished looks

Many people assume that because baseball caps are a more casual accessory and are worn in chill environments, they can’t be worn with some of your nicer clothes. However, that’s not the case.

A baseball cap is a great accessory to polish off one of your more formal outfits if you want to look a bit more relaxed. For instance, a button-down shirt and dress pants or jeans look great with a cute baseball cap!

On top of your coziest outfit

Do you ever have one of those days where you only want to walk around in a cozy cardigan, loose sweater, leggings, or sweatpants?

Sometimes, you want your streetwear to be your pajamas, and that’s okay. You can polish off your favorite comfy look and make it look cooler with a baseball hat.

It ties the look together and can make it look like you put more effort into your outfit than you actually did.

