Here Are All The Outfit Ideas You Can Steal From The Iconic New York Fashion Week

In early February, tons of socialites, models, fashionistas, designers, etc., flocked to New York City to enjoy the festivities of New York Fashion Week.

If you care about fashion and style at all, Fashion Week is an important event to pay attention to, as it’s a week of events where celebrities and other style icons set trends that could last a very long time.

If you want to start incorporating some of the looks and trends from this year’s New York Fashion Week into your wardrobe, here are some of the biggest trends to take a look at.

The office siren look

The ‘office siren aesthetic’ is a style trend that’s taken over social media and the runways. NYFW saw a lot of amazing structured blazers and skirt suits that are bringing a whole new energy to formal business wear.

If you love a good blazer, now is the time to embrace one.

Draped and wrapped dresses

A few shows at NYFW included some stunning wrap and draped dresses. This dress style adds some extra dimension to a look and can be as fun and flirty or smooth and elegant as you want.

These dresses are also great for all seasons, as you can wear them with a cute pair of boots in the fall or some stunning strappy sandals in the summer.

