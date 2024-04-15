Lapses In Memory Are Common As We Age, But Here’s How To Stop The Early Signs Of Dementia To Help You Or A Loved One Receive Treatment Sooner

We are all prone to forgetfulness every so often. At some point in your life, you’ve probably misplaced your phone, forgotten what you needed to get at the grocery store, or had trouble recalling someone’s name after you’ve been introduced.

Perhaps all three of those examples even occurred on the very same day. It happens when you’re feeling stressed or not getting enough sleep.

But as you get older, it becomes increasingly common to experience lapses in your memory. If you’re having memory problems that significantly interfere with the quality of your everyday life, that may be an early warning sign of dementia.

Dementia is a broad term for neurological conditions that affect memory, thinking, speaking, judgment, and the ability to perform daily tasks.

It’s normal to forget details as you age, but dementia causes more drastic memory changes.

Learning how to spot dementia symptoms can help you or your loved one receive treatment sooner. Here are some of the early indicators of dementia.

Difficulty Communicating Thoughts

A person with dementia may have difficulty with expressing themselves verbally or in writing.

They may pause in the middle of a sentence and not know how to continue, forget what they were saying, repeat themselves multiple times, have trouble understanding what someone else is saying, or misremember words. Because of this, it may take longer for them to get their point across.

