Pygmy Slow Lorises May Look Adorable, But They’re Actually Deadly, And The Only Venomous Primate Species

At the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, a 3-year-old pygmy slow loris gave birth to two babies on March 21, bringing a wave of joy and hope to the institution.

The caretakers of the mother, Naga, suspected that she had been pregnant. After being introduced to a 2-year-old male slow loris, she started gaining weight.

However, the zookeepers couldn’t tell for sure because her thick fur made it a challenge to perform an ultrasound.

Well, now, the appearance of two newborns has certainly confirmed her pregnancy! The babies are the first of their species to be born at the zoo.

According to Kara Ingraham, an animal keeper in the small mammal house of the zoo, the babies are strong and healthy.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers pygmy slow lorises as an endangered species. These nocturnal mammals are native to the forests of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam. They are threatened by logging and use in traditional medicine.

Pygmy slow lorises are also incredibly adorable due to their large, round eyes and tiny hands. Their features make them popular for the exotic pet trade, but they are probably one of the last animals you would want as a pet.

They may look sweet and innocent, but you would be surprised at how lethal these cute creatures can be.

Pygmy slow lorises are the only known venomous primates. Their poisonous bites can take down large predators, including humans.

