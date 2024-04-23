Legend Has It That Jackalopes, Or Jackrabbits With The Horns Of Antelopes, Have Roamed Wyoming Since The 1930s

Since the 1930s, the jackalope, a jackrabbit with the horns of an antelope, is said to have roamed across Wyoming. American folklore states that the jackalope is lightning-quick, powerful, and skilled in singing.

But where did the legend of the jackalope come from? Some believe the hybrid creature exists, but most others credit two brothers in Wyoming for weaving the tale.

According to legend, the horned rabbits are almost impossible to catch because of how fast they move. Those on the hunt for jackalopes were advised to wear stovepipes on their legs to avoid getting injured by the antlers.

Jackalopes have one weakness—whiskey. Anyone who wants to catch a jackalope should leave the alcohol out to draw in one of the animals so that it’s easier to catch.

Jackalopes are also extremely intelligent, possessing the ability to understand and imitate human language. They like to sit near campfires and startle humans by singing campfire songs.

Furthermore, jackalopes produce milk with medicinal and aphrodisiac properties. The milk can be found in some Wyoming supermarkets, but its authenticity is questionable. Additionally, jackalopes are so rare because they only mate during lightning storms.

In 1932, a Wyoming native named Douglas Herrick invented the creature after a successful hunting trip with his brother Ralph. When they returned home, the brothers dropped their kills on the ground.

The dead jackrabbit slid across the floor, perfectly lining up with a pair of deer antlers. They decided to mount the jackrabbit with the antlers.

The first mounted jackalope was sold to the owner of the La Bonte Hotel in Douglas, Wyoming. In 1977, a thief snatched it from the wall. Meanwhile, the Herrick family made tens of thousands more for Wyomingites who grew to love the horned rabbit.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.