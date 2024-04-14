This Rare Psychological Condition Causes People To Believe A Loved One Is An Imposter

Imagine waking up one day thinking that a loved one of yours was replaced by an imposter. That’s the type of thing people with Capgras syndrome experience.

The rare psychological condition is characterized as a delusion of doubles. It is a misidentification syndrome that is also known by a few other names, such as “imposter syndrome” or “Capgras delusion.”

Overview of Capgras Syndrome

People with Capgras syndrome believe that a loved one is not who they say they are. They might recognize the other person’s face but don’t feel an emotional connection to them.

They may accuse a spouse or other family member of posing as their loved one. This can lead to aggression or violence, potentially putting themselves or other people at risk. The accusations can also be upsetting for both parties involved.

There are times when the person experiencing Capgras syndrome may believe that an object, animal, or even their own home is an imposter. Capgras syndrome can affect anyone, but it’s more common in people who were assigned as female at birth.

The diagnostic criteria for Capgras syndrome are not included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition (DSM-5) because the condition is so rare.

Causes of Capgras Syndrome

The causes of Capgras syndrome are unknown, but there are several working theories. Research has linked it to brain injuries, lesions, and neurological disorders.

