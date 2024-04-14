Her Parents Won’t Let Her Move Out Until She Gets Married, But Started Charging Her $1,000 In Rent

This young woman is 26-years-old, and in her culture, children usually stay home and live with their parents until they get married – especially daughters.

“Also, it looks bad to the community for a woman to live alone while living in the same city as family, and my parents would be the subject of gossip,” she explained.

Not to mention, she believes that it’s “risky” to live alone as a woman. So, she went along with tradition and still lives at home with her parents – who are in their fifties.

However, after she recently graduated from school and began working full-time, her parents suddenly began charging her $1,000 for rent and utilities each month out of nowhere.

She believed that the fee was pretty high, too, given the fact that she also pays her own car insurance and buys and cooks her own groceries.

“I also clean common areas around the house a few times a week,” she added.

So, she tried talking to her mom about how she felt like her rent was too high. Then, she asked her mom to lower the amount.

Well, her mom refused to do that – claiming she needed to do her part by contributing “to the household.”

“But it’s not like I’m some freeloader. I contribute financially and do a good chunk of housework,” she reasoned.

