A Copy Of The Original 1938 Superman Comic Book, The Most Valuable Comic Book In The World, Recently Sold For $6 Million

When Superman was introduced to the world in 1938, many people loved him instantly. The comic book character came to Earth from the planet Krypton.

He captivated readers with the incredible strength that he used to protect the innocent and his unwavering sense of justice.

Now, 86 years later, the hero has become a pop culture icon and is still featured in books, films, TV shows, and video games.

Recently, a copy of the original 1938 comic book written by Jerry Siegel and illustrated by Joe Shuster sold for $6 million.

On April 4, the comic book, titled Action Comics No. 1, was purchased during a Heritage Auctions sale. It is considered the most valuable comic book in the world. The buyer has remained anonymous.

The comic is an unrestored version of the original, meaning it has not been altered or repaired in any way.

A third-party comic book grading service called Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) gave the issue a “very fine” rating of 8.5 out of 10. It is just one of 78 copies of Action Comics No. 1 that CGC has graded since its foundation in 2000.

The company believes that 100 more are still out there somewhere. Only 200,000 copies of the comic were published in 1938.

The plot of Action Comics No. 1 follows a baby boy who was born on a dying planet. His father sent him away in a space capsule right before their home exploded.

