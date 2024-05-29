A New Study Confirmed That Beethoven Did Have Lead Poisoning, But That Wasn’t The Cause Of His Death

One topic that has long been surrounded by mystery and speculation is the untimely death of Ludwig van Beethoven.

The renowned German composer died in 1827 at the age of 56. In the years before his passing, his health had been declining severely.

He suffered from various ailments, including liver and kidney disease. However, no one knows for certain what the exact cause behind those health issues was.

There are several theories regarding his death, and one of them proposes that he died from lead poisoning.

But, a new study has confirmed that although Beethoven did have lead poisoning, he did not succumb to it since the levels of lead he was exposed to were not high enough to kill him.

Some of Beethoven’s other health problems were hearing loss, gastrointestinal issues, a bad temper, poor memory, and chronic clumsiness, which were all symptoms consistent with lead poisoning.

In 2000, scientists analyzed a lock of Beethoven’s hair and found that it contained high levels of lead. But the hair turned out to belong to a woman, not the composer.

In the latest study, researchers from Harvard Medical School examined other locks of hair from Beethoven.

The team was led by Nader Rifai, a professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School. They confirmed the hair belonged to him by testing the DNA.

