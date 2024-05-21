Archaeologists Discovered Bedbugs At A First-Century Roman Fort In England Near Hadrian’s Wall

For at least 1,900 years, bedbugs have caused suffering and distress in Britain. Archaeologists discovered evidence of the bloodsucking insects at a first-century Roman fort near Hadrian’s Wall in England.

Hadrian’s Wall divided Roman Britannia and the unconquered territory of Caledonia to the north. Its construction began in A.D. 122 during the reign of Emperor Hadrian.

The wall is one of the best-known and most important defensive fortifications of the Roman Empire. Parts of the wall can still be seen for many miles.

A graduate student of archaeology at University College Dublin named Katie Wyse Jackson made the bedbug discovery while analyzing the remains of ancient insects at the fort, which is called Vindolanda.

She found two midsections from bedbugs at the lowest layers of the fort. Vindolanda was built in the late first century but has experienced several remodels over the years.

The finding supports the theory that Romans introduced bedbugs to Britain following their invasion of the isle in A.D. 43.

Signs of bedbugs were detected in other areas of England as well, such as a Roman settlement in Warwickshire dating back to somewhere around the latter half of the second century and several ancient Roman sites across Europe.

Compared to most other civilizations, the Romans were sticklers about hygiene and were known to bathe frequently.

They built public bathing facilities that gave citizens of all classes a chance to relax, clean themselves, and mingle with each other.

