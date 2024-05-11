Become Your Very Own Sommelier With These Tips For Building Up Your Vino Collection And Advancing Your Palette

Are you a wine lover but feel as though you don’t know much about it and aren’t sure where to start learning more?

I’ve felt this way for a long time, and I sometimes wish I was close to someone who worked as a sommelier or a wine professional that I could text with any and all of my wine questions, especially when it comes to pairing wines.

However, there are ways to gain more experience with wine, build your collection, advance your palette, and become your own amateur sommelier. Here are some tips for how to do it.

Step up your wine collection

Do you find yourself buying the same two to three bottles of your ‘safety wine’ each month and storing them in your fridge for whenever you want a glass? If so, you’re not alone. But if you’re ready to take your wine journey to the next level, it’s time to start building a collection of wines for yourself.

Start by trying to have at least one to two wines in your collection’s basic categories: red, white, and sparkling. Think about your personal preferences and the wines you’ve tasted and preferred over the years, but don’t be afraid to get a little adventurous.

For reds, you can keep a Pinot Noir and Cabernet on hand. White wines like Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay are great to keep around. Then, having a bottle or two of champagne and prosecco is always a good idea for the moments you want something bubbly or have something to celebrate!

Having these basics stocked whenever possible, especially before a gathering or dinner party, is always a good idea for a wine enthusiast. Then, when you can, try a bottle or two outside your comfort zone and see if you want to keep them in your go-to collection.

Go to wine tastings

