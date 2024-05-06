Girls Trips Have The Ability To Make Or Break Your Friendships, So Use These Etiquette Tips To Make Traveling Go Smoothly

What comes to mind when I say “girls trip?”

Do you picture yourself and your girlfriends living your best life in an Airbnb somewhere or perhaps on a fun road trip with your female relatives?

Regardless, a girl’s trip, no matter what form it takes, has the potential to be extremely fun and life-changing.

However, if the girls in your group don’t know much about group trip etiquette and have bad manners, your girl’s trip can go downhill very quickly.

If you’re vacationing with close friends or family, you may think there aren’t any rules or etiquette you should follow, but there certainly are! If you want to keep the peace within your group, at least.

Whether you’re about to embark on a fun girls’ trip or planning one for the future, here are some essential girls’ trip etiquette tips to keep in mind!

Spread the planning responsibilities

Every friend group or family has two to three people who pride themselves on being the ‘planners.’ However, when it comes to a girls’ trip, to avoid stress or putting too much on someone’s plate, your group should try and split the planning responsibilities.

Let one person book the accommodations, have one person drive, let another go grocery shopping, have one person make reservations, etc.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.