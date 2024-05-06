He Thought His Marriage Was Problem-Free, But Then He Caught His Wife Sending Steamy Photos To Another Man

For 11 years now, this 36-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife have been together, and they tied the knot 5 years ago.

They don’t have children, and he truly believed their marriage was problem-free. But yesterday, he was on his wife’s phone scrolling through her photos, when he found one she took a day before, and she had no clothes on.

The photo caught him by surprise, as he had never seen the photo before, and he couldn’t imagine his wife would snap something like that for another man.

He then went into his wife’s messages and discovered that she sent the steamy photo to one of her customers from work (his wife works at a gym).

His wife had sent the photo as a response to this guy after he asked her to do something to cheer him up.

There were a lot more messages in there between his wife and this other guy, and he did not really read them all, though he noticed they all were concluded with lots of hugs and kisses.

As soon as he saw all of this, he threw his wife’s phone on their bed, confronting her about the messages.

“She picked it up, deleted the conversation, and was super apologetic, telling me she loves me, etc., and that she made a dumb mistake,” he explained.

“She said she has been texting him for around 1 month and just got caught up with the attention.”

