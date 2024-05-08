Jet-Setting Can Quickly Burn A Hole In Your Wallet, But With These Hacks For Cheaper Travel, You Can Still See The World In A Budget-Friendly Way

I certainly know I’m not alone when I say that I wish I could travel more.

Many people have gone on the record to say that traveling has changed their lives in the best ways, and I know that my travel experience has certainly changed me for the better.

However, traveling has gotten increasingly expensive over the last few years. By the time you’ve finished paying your airfare, luggage fees, hotel fees, transportation costs, etc., you could’ve dropped thousands of dollars.

While the cost of traveling can get extremely overwhelming, it doesn’t mean you can’t travel at all. There are a few small things you can do to make your travel experiences a bit more budget-friendly.

Book your trip as far in advance as possible

While most people know that booking a trip a few months in advance will likely get you lower rates on flights and hotel rooms, you should try to book even further if possible. If you can, try to book your trips a year ahead. If that’s not possible, try to book a flight no later than three months before you have to leave to score a good deal.

Be sure to also pay attention to when you’re traveling, as you’ll want to avoid the busiest months of the year, like the holidays and June through August, if possible.

Avoid checking a bag when you can

Checked bag fees are killer; if you don’t have to pay them, you can save a lot of money.

