These Are The Five Best Underrated European Destinations, Offering Just As Much Charm And Beauty Without So Many Tourists

As warmer weather approaches, so does the time for trips to Europe. Get prepared to see endless pictures of people posing in front of Paris’s Eiffel Tower or eating tapas in the heart of Barcelona.

While cities like London, Paris, Rome, and Barcelona are capitals of culture, many of their less popular but equally charming neighbors are also worth visiting.

Europe is full of many wonderful, underrated places. If you’re planning a European vacation this summer, make a point to stop at one of these overlooked destinations where few tourists tread. They are just as picture-perfect as any one of the major hotspots and will be sure to inspire serious wanderlust.

Here are five of the best underrated European cities.

Budapest, Hungary

If you want a more affordable alternative to Paris, check out Budapest, Hungary! This place has been nicknamed “the City of Spas” and “the Paris of the East,” so you know you’ll be able to enjoy pampering treatments in the lap of luxury.

Aside from relaxing at the spa, another essential spot to visit is Buda Castle. Outside, there are gorgeous gardens and stunning views of the city. Inside, the National Gallery and the Budapest History Museum are open for exploration with an entry fee. The Great Synagogue and the Hungarian State Opera House should also be added to your itinerary.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The Scottish capital is filled with ancient castles and architecture that give off some of the same vibes as London. Start at Edinburgh Castle, which is home to Scotland’s crown jewels. Once you’ve admired the inside, lounge in the grass of Princes Street Garden and indulge in some snacks as you peer up at the looming castle towers.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.