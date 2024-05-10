Her Sister’s Boyfriend Is 17 Years Her Senior With Three Kids The Same Age

A year ago, this 24-year-old girl’s 19-year-old sister Shelby began working at a local factory, and the employees there are predominantly male.

Everyone at the factory knew Shelby was only 18, but she got close to a man 17 years her senior, named Diego.

“Shelby is incredibly beautiful, so it’s no wonder all the men at this job immediately flocked towards her, placing bets amongst themselves as to who would be the first to sleep with her,” she explained.

“Diego reached out to Shelby, claiming to be helpful and saying if she ever needed anything to just text him.”

“Over the next few weeks, the two went back and forth with sharing music. The rest is history, unfortunately.”

Shelby and Diego quickly began dating, and they have been with one another for a year so far. She and her loved ones begged Shelby not to be with Diego, as they believe his intentions are predatory.

Diego also has three children who are basically the same age as Shelby: a 17-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy.

Last night, she was on the phone with Shelby, and Shelby said Diego was ready to finally tell his kids all about her.

“I’ve told her numerous times that the chances of the 17-year-old daughter resenting her dad and my sister for seeing somebody about a year and a half in age difference were high, to no avail,” she said.

