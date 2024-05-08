Here Are Some Trendy Outfits Ideas You Can Steal From Parisian Street Style

One of the most glamorous cities in the world will always be Paris, France.

Paris is also famous for being one of the most prominent fashion capitals in the world. Not only is it the home of the esteemed Paris Fashion Week, but there is some fantastic fashion happening on the streets of Paris every single day.

Parisians are known for having trendy and excellent street style, and here are some inspired outfits you can recreate to bring a bit of Paris to wherever you are in the world.

A trench coat and trousers

Paris is known for being a popular destination for wearing trench coats. They’re sophisticated and cool and pair with so many different outfits.

A casual trench coat outfit that still manages to look polished includes a trench coat, trousers, and some trendy sneakers. Polish off the look with a nice cross-body bag, and you’ll have a chill outfit that still stands out.

A white button-up and black wide-leg pants

I’ve always been in awe of how casually Europeans can rock a button-up shirt without looking too stiff or business-like. It’s time to embrace the classic white button-up and introduce it to your streetwear.

Pair one with black wide-leg pants, a cute pair of sneakers or flats, and some solid minimalist jewelry for a simple look that will make you feel elevated.

