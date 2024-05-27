On The Wooden Door Of A Castle In England, Soldier Graffiti From The 18th And 19th Centuries Was Discovered

On the wooden door of a castle in England, a collection of carved graffiti from the 18th and 19th centuries was discovered.

The graffiti was made by soldiers, and there were around 50 illustrations, including nine scenes depicting hangings, a sailing ship, and multiple sets of initials.

A historian named Paul Pattison with English Heritage, a charity that manages historic properties, came across the carvings at Dover Castle, which is situated on England’s southeast coast in the county of Kent. The ancient find has been described as “astonishing.”

“The door was originally located in an area at the top of St. John’s Tower at Dover Castle, and for more than a century had been impossible to access without climbing a ladder to the base of a spiral staircase,” said a spokesperson for English Heritage. “It was also covered in thick layers of paint which obscured the graffiti.”

Pattison was the one who made the ascent up the ladder to study the space more closely. It was then that he found the graffiti on the door.

Afterward, the door was removed from the castle tower for preservation. Experts carefully wiped off the layers of paint and cleaned and treated the wood.

Dover Castle was built during the 11th century. Over the years, the structure has disintegrated. The currently visible parts of the castle were constructed in the 1180s.

It was redesigned several times throughout the centuries to adapt to the different threats that England faced.

In the 1790s, some major modifications were made to protect against threats from the French during the Revolutionary War and the Napoleonic Wars that occurred later, from 1792 to 1815.

