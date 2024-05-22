She Disappeared From Her Mobile Home In 2018, Leaving Behind Her 4-Month-Old Baby, Who Was Later Found Alone Drinking From A Bottle

In 2018, Suzie Escobedo was a 25-year-old mother from Seadrift, Texas. She and her husband lived with their children in a mobile home located in the 100 block of Loop Road.

Suzie had previously worked as a waitress at a restaurant known as La Terraza. But, by August 2018, she’d recently quit her job after welcoming her baby into the world.

In addition to being a dedicated and caring mother, Suzie also had a close relationship with her own mother – who was actually visiting Texas from Mexico in early August of that year.

Yet, on August 2, 2018, Suzie mysteriously disappeared, and her case remains unsolved to this day.

That Thursday, Suzie was reportedly last seen in her mobile home. She’d also been texting a few of her family members, but after 1:00 p.m., all communication stopped.

Then, after Suzie’s husband returned home from work, he reportedly found their 4-month-old son all alone and drinking from a bottle.

Suzie was nowhere to be found, and she was ultimately reported missing to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office just after 7:00 p.m.

It was discovered that Suzie had left her personal belongings – including her wallet and cell phone– inside her mobile home.

Additionally, investigators searched the residence to gather fingerprints. But, the results of this effort, if any, have not been released to the public.

