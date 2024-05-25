Two Embracing Skeletons Found In Austria 20 Years Ago Were Initially Thought To Be Lovers, But Scientists Recently Discovered It Was Actually A Roman Era Mother-Daughter Burial

In 2004, two skeletons locked in an embrace were found in Austria. Initially, they were believed to be lovers from medieval times.

But now, scientists have discovered that it was actually a mother-daughter burial, making it the first of its kind from the Roman era in Austria.

The burial was first unearthed during construction work near the eastern burial ground of the ancient Roman city of Ovilava, which is known as the city of Wels today.

In the grave, there were the skeletal remains of two humans and one horse. They were buried with two golden pendants.

One of the individual’s arms was draped over the other’s shoulder, pointing to the fact that they shared a deep bond.

When the burial was found in 2004, experts identified it as Bavarian because of the depth of the grave and its west/east orientation. They dated it to the 6th or 7th centuries A.D.

Recently, researchers have conducted a new investigation into the remains. After completing a DNA analysis, radiocarbon dating, and more, they revealed that the grave is 500 years older than previously thought, dating back to the 2nd or 3rd century C.E.

The bones belonged to two individuals, one aged between 20 and 25 years old and the other between 40 and 60 years old. They lived around 200 A.D. when the Roman Empire was still standing.

Additionally, they discovered that both bodies were female and had a familial connection, disproving the theory that the individuals shared romantic relations.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.