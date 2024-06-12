Her Father Spoiled Her Surprise Proposal, So She Told Her Boyfriend Not To Pop The Question Anymore, But He Still Had Something Else Up His Sleeve

The best marriage proposals catch you by surprise and incorporate what you really love, whether it takes place at a special location or involves your favorite meal.

But, there are times when proposals don’t go exactly as planned, like when the surprise gets ruined. Luckily, some couples are able to save the proposal, and it all works out in the end.

In a viral video, TikToker Rebecca Gordon (@beccers_gordonn) called herself a “brat” for the reaction she had after her proposal didn’t go the way she wanted it.

Her father had spoiled the surprise on the morning the proposal was supposed to occur because he just couldn’t contain his excitement for what was about to happen later that night.

She was upset that the surprise was ruined, so she told her boyfriend not to propose that night. Then, she spent the rest of the day hanging out around the house and playing video games, specifically Wii baseball.

Gordon’s boyfriend agreed not to propose to her, but what she didn’t know was that he had something else up his sleeve for the evening.

He claimed that he was getting a headache from all the screaming she was doing after winning her game, so he went on a walk. It turned out that he was proposing to her!

According to the clip she posted on TikTok, the proposal happened in a grassy field with snow-capped mountains looming in the distance. She showed off her bling while tearing up over the heartwarming moment. She was still able to have her dream proposal and was as happy as ever.

Several TikTok users shared about how they acted in similar ways when their proposals were ruined.

