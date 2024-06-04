She Went Missing After Visiting A Local Convenience Store In 2008, And Her Car Was Later Found Abandoned At The Bottom Of A Steep Cliff

Born on December 28, 1974, Marlo Moku of Hawaii was the eldest of her siblings, and when she was a teen, her parents got divorced. Then, her father sadly passed away not long afterward.

So, when she was young, Marlo was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Every two weeks, she would visit her local hospital to receive treatments.

However, Marlo mysteriously went missing in 2008, and leading up to her disappearance, her loved ones claimed she was not depressed.

In fact, the 33-year-old had three children – who were 10, 8, and 2-years-old. Marlo was also known to be a very dedicated mother, and her youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, detailed how Marlo’s mental health appeared stable after the birth of her daughter.

“From the time her daughter was born until she went missing, she was not sick,” Kawehi said.

Yet, even though her loved ones believe Marlo would have never just abandoned her children, she still vanished on September 23, 2008.

That day, she was last seen by her boyfriend and 2-year-old daughter at 11:30 a.m. in her home. Apparently, her boyfriend had returned home for his lunch break, and Marlo claimed that she needed to head to the store to buy a few items.

She also reportedly wanted to take their daughter with her. However, her boyfriend got her to leave their daughter at the house.

Later that afternoon, Marlo was spotted at a local 7-11 convenience store located on Kaumana Drive in Hilo, Hawaii, sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. After that, she was never seen or heard from again.

