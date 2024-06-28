She Went Viral For Her Gorgeous Mother Of The Bride Gown, But Some Believe Her Dress Was Too Over The Top For Her Daughter’s Wedding

When a young woman gets married, sometimes she worries about her female wedding guests outshining her with their beautiful formal dresses. But what about the mother of the bride looking better than her daughter?

One mom recently went viral online after pictures of her looking absolutely stunning in her floral gown at her daughter’s wedding sparked a debate. While her gown was gorgeous and she looked amazing, some people thought her look was over the top.

In early June, the photography brand ‘Captured by Chloe,’ (@capturedbychloeco) posted a TikTok video of Louisiana mom Lori DeWitt walking down the aisle and wandering around her 26-year-old daughter Amanda’s wedding in New Orleans.

Lori was wearing a breathtaking green and floral gown with a plunging neckline and bow in the back.

She had purchased it in a store called Flora on Madison, which she and Amanda visited on a recent trip to New York City.

Amanda looked amazing in her bridal gown as well, wearing a sweet and simple off-shoulder trumpet-style gown. She looked like a princess.

Many mothers are known for wearing rather conservative and low-key dresses to their children’s weddings, but Lori looked like royalty and was dressed to the nines alongside her daughter.

While most users on TikTok and Instagram commented on the video of Lori admiring her dress and praising her for wearing something visually exciting, there was some backlash.

A few users felt that Lori’s dress was a bit too extravagant to the point where she was taking attention away from the bride. One commenter suggested Lori’s dress was “too low-cut,” and another felt it was “a bit over the top.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.