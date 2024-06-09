The World’s Largest Stegosaurus Skeleton Is Going Up For Auction And Is Expected To Rake In Up To $6 Million, Sparking Debate Among Scientists

On July 17, the world’s largest stegosaurus skeleton ever found will be auctioned by Sotheby’s in New York.

It is estimated to fetch up to $6 million. However, some scientists are concerned that the sale of the fossil will make it inaccessible to researchers.

The specimen, known as “Apex,” is 20 feet long and 11 feet tall. It includes 247 fossil bones. The skeleton was excavated near the Morrison Formation in Colorado in 2023, according to the auction house.

The dinosaur appeared to have lived a long life and showed no signs of injuries from combat or predators. It is believed to be between 146 million and 161 million years old.

“If you combine size, completeness, and bone preservation, it is the best Stegosaurus I’ve seen, said Rod Scheetz, a curator with the Brigham Young University Museum of Paleontology.

Stegosaurus was herbivorous and lived during the Jurassic period. It had spikes on its tail that were used for defensive purposes and bony plates on its back, which may have been used to regulate body temperature or to recognize another member of the species.

Stegosaurus could weigh nearly 14,000 pounds, growing up to 30 feet long and 13 feet long. Their fossils have been discovered in multiple parts of the world, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Apex is over 30 percent larger than the previously most complete Stegosaurus skeleton, “Sophie,” located in the National History Museum in London.

The sale of Apex has stirred up a longstanding debate about dinosaur fossils going to private collectors instead of research institutions. Some argue that this can prevent scientific discoveries from being made since the fossils may not be available to the public after their purchase.

