Your Garlic Will Stay Fresh, Flavorful, And Last For Months With These Proper Storage Techniques

Garlic is a staple in the kitchen, known for adding a delicious punch to a variety of dishes, from fried rice to shrimp pasta and mashed potatoes. Whether you like to cook your meals with a clove or 10, you can best believe that garlic will turn your recipes from good to amazing.

There’s just no excuse not to have garlic on hand, especially since it’s so easy to store. Storing garlic properly can ensure it lasts for months, maintaining its freshness and flavor. To prevent your garlic from sprouting or spoiling too quickly, practice one of these storage methods.

First of all, you should always remember that garlic lasts longer when kept together. Once you take the bulbs apart, they tend to dry out much more quickly. So, refrain from removing their papery covering, and don’t break the bulbs up until you’re ready to use them.

Almost any container works for storing garlic, so there’s no need to be too picky about it. Ceramic or terra-cotta containers are ideal, but paper/mesh bags, wire baskets, or even bowls work just as well.

Whatever storage container you choose, just make sure it allows for the circulation of dry air. That’s why plastic bags are discouraged—they lock in moisture.

Keep your garlic in a cool, dry area. The countertop is the perfect place. Just stay away from direct sunlight because it will only make garlic sprout faster.

Many people might think of storing garlic in the basement or refrigerator because of the chilly atmosphere they provide, but those places can actually decrease the shelf life of garlic.

A basement can be too humid, causing garlic to soften and dry out. Meanwhile, a refrigerator can be too cold. To garlic, the coldness mimics autumn, which will cause it to sprout within a couple of weeks.

With the right storage conditions, whole garlic can last four to six months. Once the first clove is removed, you have about 10 days to two weeks before a sprout is produced.

