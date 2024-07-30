A Little Piece Of George Washington’s Tent Was Purchased From A Thrift Store For $1,700

Any thrifter could tell you that there are all sorts of treasures waiting to be discovered at your local Goodwill store.

You just have to go hunting for them. A collector and history buff named Richard “Dana” Moore had been perusing through Goodwill’s online thrift store in 2022 when he spotted a small piece of fabric in a frame.

It came with a handwritten note that claimed the fragment was part of a tent that George Washington used during the Revolutionary War.

It had been displayed at a 1907 exposition in Norfolk, Virginia, commemorating the 300th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.

The scrap was four inches wide and nearly six inches long. It was frayed with scalloped red trim and appeared to have aged over the years.

Moore was skeptical of the claim, but he decided to bid on it. He spent around $1,700 for the fabric piece. Initially, he didn’t tell his wife, Susan Bowen, and concealed the purchase in their home.

But Moore’s instincts were right. The artifact was confirmed to be part of Washington’s dining tent, where the general hosted meals and meetings throughout the war. Moore estimates that the relic is worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The dining tent fragment is now on display at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, alongside Washington’s headquarters tent, where he slept and kept his office.

When Moore learned of the headquarters tent while watching TV one night in February 2023, he decided to reach out to the museum.

