Archaeologists Discovered A Uniquely Shaped Ear Bone In A Spanish Cave, Indicating The First Known Case Of Down Syndrome In Neanderthals

Discovered in a cave in Spain, a uniquely shaped ear bone suggests that a Neanderthal child had Down syndrome.

Since the 6-year-old child, who has been nicknamed Tina, reached early childhood, it appeared that the group of Neanderthals she lived with took care of her. It is the first known case of Down syndrome in Neanderthals.

Neanderthals are humans’ closest relatives. They lived in Eurasia from approximately 400,000 to 40,000 years ago. The ear bone was originally excavated at a cave called Cova Negra in the town of Xàtiva in 1989. The cave is reputed for yielding significant Neanderthal discoveries.

Other remains at the cave date back between 273,000 to 146,000 years ago. The ear bone had been mixed with animal remains, so it was not identified until recently when archaeologists combed through faunal fragments they had gathered from the site.

A team of researchers from Binghamton University in New York, the University of Alcalá, and the University of Valencia in Spain created a digital three-dimensional model of the ear bone using micro-computed tomography scans they took of it.

After studying the bone, the researchers found that it had an irregular shape that is usually seen in individuals with Down syndrome. Other odd features of the ear bone included a smaller cochlea and abnormalities with the lateral semicircular canal, which, together, can produce severe vertigo and hearing loss.

People with Down syndrome possess an extra copy of chromosome 21, so a genetic test would be needed to confirm whether Tina really did have the condition.

If so, multiple members from her group likely helped care for her. Neanderthals frequently moved from place to place, so continuous support and cooperation were needed to keep Tina alive for an extended period of time.

“This child would have required care for at least 6 years, likely necessitating other group members to assist the mother in childcare,” wrote the researchers.

