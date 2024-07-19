In Rare Circumstances, Your Blood Type Can Actually Change From The One You Were Initially Born With

The concept of blood types is fundamental in medicine. They allow medical experts to determine whether or not your blood is compatible with someone else’s blood, which is crucial when it comes to procedures like blood transfusions and organ transplants.

According to Cleveland Clinic, your blood type is inherited from your biological parents. You might not have the same blood type as them due to the many possible combinations. There are four main blood types: A, B, AB, and O.

Your blood type is identified based on the presence of antigen A or B on your red blood cells, as well as a protein called the Rh factor. Your blood type is also classified as either positive or negative based on whether you have the protein or not.

Blood types are often perceived as a fixed aspect of human biology. But in rare instances, they can actually change. So, if you have ever undergone these occurrences, there is a small chance that your blood type may differ from what you were initially born with. Not all the changes are permanent.

One way that blood type can change is after a bone marrow transplant. Bone marrow is responsible for producing platelets and red and white blood cells.

For certain medical conditions, like leukemia, which occurs when a bone marrow stem cell’s DNA mutates, the patient’s bone marrow can be replaced with healthy marrow from a donor.

If the patient and donor have different blood types, a bone marrow transplant can lead to the patient developing the donor’s blood type.

Another way for a person to temporarily have a different blood type is through a blood transfusion. The procedure involves receiving blood from someone else. Transfusions are used in various medical conditions, such as surgery or injury, to replace lost components of the blood.

They are especially helpful in emergency situations. If a person is transfused with a large volume of blood, their blood type may shift. Within a few months, the transfused blood should be replaced with the original blood type.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.