She Left For School In 2003 But Disappeared Before She Could Board Her School Bus And Has Been Missing For Over 20 Years

In 2003, Tabitha Tuders of Nashville, Tennessee, was just 13-years-old. She had two siblings, and her father worked as a local truck driver; meanwhile, her mother worked in the school cafeteria at Tom Joy Elementary School.

The family of five lived on Lillian Street in the neighborhood of East Nashville, and at the time, Tabitha was attending Bailey Middle School.

As a young teen, she sang in the Eastland Baptist Church choir and volunteered regularly. Tabitha was also known as an innocent girl who preferred to spend time with her family – especially her mother, Debra.

“The only time we were apart was at work and school. We were inseparable. She didn’t act like a normal 13-year-old. She was 13, but sometimes she acted like she was 8. She would rather just be here with us than do anything else,” Debra detailed.

Yet, on April 29, 2003, everything changed when Tabitha left for school and vanished before she could board her school bus.

That Tuesday morning began like any other. Tabitha’s father, Bo, woke her up before he left for work.

“I woke Tabitha up, told her I loved her, and I’d see her this evening. She said, ‘Okay, daddy, I love you,'” Bo recalled.

Then, she reportedly left her home at approximately 7:50 a.m. and walked toward her bus stop – located at 14th Street and Boscobel Street. But while the walk from Tabitha’s house to her bus stop should have only taken about 10 minutes, she never got on the bus that day or arrived at Bailey Middle School.

Later that afternoon, when Tabitha didn’t arrive home, her parents reached out to the school. It was then they learned that she’d been absent from her classes and contacted local police to file a missing person report.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.