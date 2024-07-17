She Vanished In 2003 After Getting In A Car With Unknown Individuals, And Her Mother Later Received A Cryptic Voicemail Asking For Help

When LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984, her mother, Pam Bolden, was just 16-years-old. So, her aunt Katie Smith primarily raised her. Still, LaQuanta always stayed in touch with her mom and had five siblings.

In 2002, she went on to graduate from Redan High School – located in Stone Mountain, Georgia – and earned a full scholarship to attend college. She had plans to study forensic science.

LaQuanta was known by her loved ones as a compassionate and bubbly person who loved cooking and listening to music.

Yet, before her adult life could really even start, 19-year-old LaQuanta vanished on December 7, 2003.

That year, she had been living with a roommate in Eufaula, Alabama, but during the holiday season, she ultimately decided to move out. She retrieved her belongings from her apartment on December 5, 2003, before moving in with her aunt and cousin – who lived in the 1500 block of Hill Street in Montgomery, Alabama.

Then, on December 7, LaQuanta reportedly left her aunt’s home at about 11:30 p.m. and got into a car with unknown people. The vehicle was described as either a Ford Taurus or a Chevrolet Caprice, which was dark green and had four doors.

Afterward, LaQuanta was driven to her mother’s home – located about three miles from her aunt’s residence – and upon arriving, she met her brother at the door. She also asked for a jacket.

At that point, LaQuanta’s brother asked who was driving the green vehicle, and she claimed it was someone she’d met “around the street.”

However, after she took a jacket and got back in the car, LaQuanta went missing and was never seen again.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.