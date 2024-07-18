This New Spacesuit Converts Urine Into Water You Can Actually Drink, And It Sounds Like Something Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie

New spacesuit prototypes inspired by the stillsuits worn by people in the science fiction epic Dune are currently under development.

In Dune, the suits collected moisture lost through sweat and urination and converted it into drinkable water.

The system that researchers from Cornell University are working on functions in a similar way. Perhaps someday, astronauts can use it during their spacewalks.

At present, astronauts are forced to relieve themselves inside their spacesuits, a practice that is uncomfortable, unhygienic, and wasteful, according to a new study.

Between 2021 and 2023, astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) performed 37 spacewalks.

On average, they lasted almost 6.5 hours. During these trips, astronauts must wear adult diapers called maximum absorbency garments (MAGs). They can hold up to two liters of waste.

These diapers can lead to a number of health problems for astronauts. Before spacewalks, astronauts tend to eat less to reduce their chances of having to use the MAG.

This can affect their performance on the spacewalk. Additionally, the MAGs smell awful and have caused skin rashes, urinary tract infections, and gastrointestinal issues. It’s also common for the MAGs to leak.

Furthermore, astronauts have reported that the amount of drinking water they are given for spacewalks is not enough to keep them hydrated.

