Traces Of Malaria Were Discovered In 36 Ancient Individuals Across Five Different Continents, Moving The Oldest Physical Evidence Of This Disease Back To 5,600 Years Ago In Germany

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is malaria. It infects 250 million people and kills 600,000 people every year. For a long time, the parasite-caused disease has been part of the human experience.

Now, researchers have finally revealed more about the history of malaria and how it spread.

A team of researchers discovered traces of malaria in 36 ancient individuals found across 26 archaeological sites on five different continents. Typically, diseases like malaria don’t leave physical traces in ancient remains, which makes them difficult to detect.

According to Christina Warinner, a co-author of the study and an archaeogeneticist at Harvard University, malaria is “invisible archaeologically.”

However, new techniques for analyzing genetic samples have helped researchers find tiny fragments of the parasitic DNA within the bones and teeth of those who were infected with malaria.

Previously, the oldest physical evidence of malaria came from a blood sample that was collected in 1944 from the Ebro Delta in Spain.

The latest research puts the existence of malaria farther back, to 5,600 years ago in Germany. That was the age of the oldest skeleton the scientists found. They also encountered the remains of a man who died of malaria about 2,800 years ago in the Himalayas.

His body was located 9,100 feet above sea level. They were surprised to see traces of malaria in the man because the environment was too cold for the mosquitoes that spread the disease.

The man was uncovered near an ancient trading route that passed through the Himalayas. At the archaeological site, there were also copper objects made in the lowlands of India, where malaria and mosquitoes were common. The researchers suspect that he got infected while traveling. Then, he returned home and died.

