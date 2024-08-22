A New Study Suggests That Higher Exposure To Plastics In The Womb Makes It More Likely For Boys To Be Diagnosed With Autism

A new study has suggested that higher exposure to a common plastic chemical in the womb makes it more likely for developing boys to be diagnosed with autism. The research focused on the association between exposure to traces of bisphenol A (BPA) in the womb and the chances of an autism diagnosis.

In a nutshell, BPA appears to affect estrogen levels in infant and school-aged boys. Those who were exposed to the plastic chemicals were six times more likely to receive an autism diagnosis by the age of 11 and had a greater likelihood of displaying autistic symptoms as early as age two.

BPA is an industrial chemical that has been made since the 1950s. It is often found in various consumer products, including water bottles and food containers. As a result, many people come into contact with low levels of BPA every day.

For some time, there have been concerns about the effects of BPA on human health. So, certain countries have banned BPA in baby bottles. Australia is currently working on eliminating it from baby bottles.

In most cases, scientists don’t know what causes autism, but genetics play a strong role. More than 1,000 genes are linked to the neurodevelopmental disorder. Environmental factors can also contribute to the development of autism.

Researchers assessed a group of 1,074 Australian children. About half of the group consisted of boys. They found that by age seven to 11, a total of 43 children (29 boys and 14 girls) had an autism diagnosis. Then, they collected urine from 847 mothers in their third trimester of pregnancy and measured the amount of BPA.

They also measured changes in genes by analyzing blood from the umbilical cord at birth to check aromatase enzyme activity, which is associated with the hormone estrogen. This enzyme is important to the growth and development of male fetuses. Children with gene changes that might point to lower estrogen levels had “low aromatase activity.”

The researchers identified a correlation between high maternal BPA levels and a greater risk of autism in boys with low aromatase activity. The conclusions were limited to boys because there weren’t enough females with an autism diagnosis and low aromatase activity to study.

The research team also looked at the effects of BPA exposure in the womb on mice. They observed increased grooming behavior and decreased social approach behavior, which was said to represent repetitive behavior and reduced social interaction—both symptoms that are characteristic of autistic individuals.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.