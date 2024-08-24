Farm Hounds Review: This Company Makes Humanely Raised, Chemical-Free Dog Treats, And They Also Tell You Exactly What American Farm They Came From

If you’re a dog mom or dad, you know how important it is to find treats and chews for your best friend that have been made in a way that’s chemical-free and transparent.

A lot of commercially produced treats that you can purchase for your dog are created with ingredients that are harmful to your pup.

Additionally, buying snacks manufactured outside of America raises concerns about the risks of ingredients that have been contaminated since they don’t have FDA oversight.

Allow me to introduce you to a company called Farm Hounds, which I adore because they make dog treats that are free of chemicals, pesticides, hormones, and antibiotics.

Every treat and chew comes from an animal that was humanely raised, which is another reason among a list of many to get behind this company.

They also tell you exactly what American farm the treat or chew came from, which is super cool and allows your dog to live a farm-to-table life along with you.

I originally came across Farm Hounds on social media and have been a dedicated customer ever since my first order for my Chihuahuas arrived on our doorstep.

“With a commitment to transparency, quality, and nutrition, we make products that we can be proud of and that our customers can be confident in — because they know the source and the farmers behind it,” Farm Hounds says on their website.

“Our treats and chews are unlike anything else available because they are curated directly from the best small family farms. Our customers will know the farm where we sourced the product they are purchasing.”

