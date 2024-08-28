The Lucayans Were The First Native Americans Encountered By Christopher Columbus In The Bahamas, But After European Settlers Arrived, They Vanished

Before Christopher Columbus arrived in the Bahamas, many of the islands were occupied by the little-known Lucayan people.

The Lucayans were Indigenous people who were part of the larger Taíno group. They were the first Native Americans encountered by Columbus on his 1492 voyage. After European settlers landed on their island, the Lucayans vanished.

On October 12, 1492, Columbus reached an island in the Bahamas that he named San Salvador. There, he came into contact with the Lucayans.

At the time, they had an estimated population of 20,000 to 40,000 people. They had been living in the area for at least 600 years before Columbus’ discovery. He described them as friendly and peaceful, noting their willingness to trade and their unfamiliarity with warfare.

The Lucayan society was organized into a hierarchy. Communities were led by chiefs who were responsible for political and religious matters. Social roles and responsibilities were assigned based on one’s status in the society.

The Lucayans practiced agriculture, gathering, and fishing, making good use of the marine resources around the islands. They exported crops such as cotton and tobacco for trade.

They also lived in villages in wooden homes with thatched roofs made from palm leaves and branches. Some of these homes could accommodate up to 20 family members. For recreation, they enjoyed singing, dancing, and drinking beer.

The Lucayan lifestyle came to an end following Columbus’ arrival. Within 25 years, the Lucayan population was decimated by disease and enslavement.

The Spanish captured them by using their religious beliefs against them, luring them onto ships under the pretense that they would be transported to an eternal paradise.

