The Whitebark Pine Is Disappearing From The Greater Yellowstone Area At Rapid Rates, But Researchers Are Working Hard To Save This Vital Tree Species

A tree species that plays a critical role in the ecosystem of the greater Yellowstone area is dying off, and researchers are working hard to stop its decline.

According to experts, whitebark pine, scientifically known as Pinus albicaulis, in the Teton mountain range at the national park is disappearing at rapid rates.

The impacts of the extinction of whitebark pine are currently unclear, but its loss could really upset the balance of the ecosystem.

“If we lose the keystone species, we don’t totally know what’s going to happen,” said Nancy Bockino, a research associate at the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative. “It’s like losing the roof of your house.”

After the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the species would likely become endangered soon, protections for whitebark pine under the Endangered Species Act were established in 2022.

An invasive fungus not native to the area, white pine blister rust, kills these trees slowly. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, more than 325 million whitebark pine trees have been wiped out by this disease, and it remains the leading threat to the species.

Whitebark pine trees are common in western North America. They are found from northern California to British Columbia, Canada. They are also found across seven U.S. states. The trees are located at high elevations, where they grow in thin, rocky soil and cold, windy weather.

They are the center of life for many ecosystems up in the mountains, providing seeds to birds, grizzly bears, and other animals.

Whitebark pines are also important to the health of our drinking water because they help slow runoff from melting snow and reduce soil erosion. They can reach up to 60 feet tall and live past 1,000 years old, per the National Park Service.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.