Evidence Of Giant Sea Scorpions That Lived About 444 Million Years Ago Has Been Found In Australia, With Fossil Record Suggesting Environmental Shifts Caused Their Extinction

During the Paleozoic era, a group of giant sea scorpions lived approximately 444 million years ago.

Evidence of these massive creatures called eurypterids from the family Pterygotidae has been found in Australia. They vanished from the fossil record about 393 million years ago, suggesting that significant environmental shifts led to their extinction.

A team of researchers from the American Museum of Natural History, the Australian Museum Research Institute, and the WB Clarke Geoscience Center in Australia collaborated to find more traces of pterygotids in Australia.

Recent research has documented sea scorpions from China, but little evidence has been found in Australia.

They examined rock formations in New South Wales and discovered the presence of pterygotid eurypterids. They identified two new examples—one from the Silurian era, which spanned 443.8 to 419.2 million years ago—and the other from the Devonian era, which lasted from 419.2 to 358.9 million years ago.

The fossils that were unearthed consisted mostly of exoskeleton fragments. One specimen was identified as a Pterygotus, and the other was of a Jaekelopterus, the largest known sea scorpion species. Some were even larger than a human.

Latex casts of the fossils were made and coated in magnesium oxide. They were also photographed under different lighting conditions, such as low-angle LED lights.

They were almost identical to fossils that have been uncovered around the supercontinent Gondwana. The discoveries of their fossils in different regions suggest that the giant sea scorpions were able to cross the ocean and cover thousands of miles.

“That tells us that these animals were actually really built quite effectively for traveling really, really far. So, they were probably traversing a similar amount of distance as some whales do,” said Russell Bicknell, a paleobiologist with the American Museum of Natural History.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.