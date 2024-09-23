Researchers Have Developed A New Method Of Eliminating Over 98% Of Nanoplastics From Fresh And Saltwater Using A Hydrophobic Solvent

No one knows to what extent plastic pollution affects human health, but it certainly can’t be good. Every day, we are likely consuming tiny pieces of plastic in our food and water without even realizing it because they are invisible to the human eye. It’s totally understandable if the thought makes you uncomfortably squirmy.

Nanoplastics are a type of microplastic that has been building up in the world’s bodies of water. Today, they are found in the Arctic, the deep sea, and mountain lakes. They are also linked to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases in people.

They are created when everyday products like food packaging, plastic bags, and clothes degrade. They can also leach into plastic water bottles.

On average, roughly 240,000 nanoplastic particles exist in each liter of bottled water, according to some estimates.

The small size of nanoplastics makes it easier for them to sneak their way into the human body. Fortunately, researchers at the University of Missouri have come up with a way to stop this from happening.

They have developed a new method of eliminating more than 98 percent of these plastic particles from fresh and saltwater.

“Nanoplastics can disrupt aquatic ecosystems and enter the food chain, posing risks to both wildlife and humans,” Piyuni Ishtaweera, the leader of the study, said.

“In layman’s terms, we’re developing better ways to remove contaminants such as nanoplastics from water.”

The innovative technique involves the use of water-repelling solvents made from natural liquid ingredients with low toxicity, making them a highly sustainable solution. A small amount of solvent is added to the surface of the water, where it will float similarly to oil.

