She Wants To Leave Her Boyfriend Since He’s Constantly Criticizing Her For Not Going To The Gym, And He Even Said He Wouldn’t Stay With Her If She Got Fat After Having A Baby

This 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who’s also 27, have been together for almost three years now. But back when they first met, she was still a student who had a ton of extra time on her hands amidst the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Without the ability to hang out with friends, she started going to the gym and working out a lot to keep busy.

“I really enjoyed it and went almost every day for a year straight, as I had nothing else to fill my days with,” she recalled.

However, it’s important to note that she has never gone to the gym in the past. Rather, she’d always been quite skinny despite basically never exercising or playing any sports.

Then, after the pandemic, she went on to land a new job and meet her boyfriend. While trying to juggle her new work schedule and relationship, though, her life became extremely chaotic.

She would get home from a long day at the office around 8:00 p.m., and she still needed to cook herself dinner. This tiresome routine led her to lose interest in the gym entirely.

“I found it stressful forcing myself into the gym when I had no time to wind down after work, so I started going less and less until I stopped completely,” she detailed.

In the time since, she has gained some weight – even though she definitely is not “fat.” She is about five foot five and weighs around 150 pounds. She also remains active and healthy in ways that suit her schedule.

For instance, she now works from home, so she walks her dog three to four times a day and always reaches 10,000 steps daily. Additionally, she always eats home-cooked, nutrient-packed meals filled with lots of vegetables.

