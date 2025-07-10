His Mom Slapped Him Across The Face For Getting A Girl At College Pregnant

Ermolaev Alexandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Owning up to your choices takes courage, especially when you’re still figuring out who you are and where your life is headed. He didn’t run. He didn’t deny. He faced the news head-on and told his parents the truth.

But instead of support, he got slapped—literally. Now, as he’s attempting to prepare for potentially being a dad, he’s stuck between a mom who sees him as a failure and a future that’s more uncertain than ever.

He’s not asking for applause. He just wants to know: does doing the right thing still count when it makes everyone around you angry?

He’s 19, currently in college, and has been casually hooking up with a girl on campus. They were not in a committed relationship; only having a good time.

But then a few weeks back, she revealed to him that she’s pregnant, and it blindsided him. He replied that if the baby happens to be his, he’s ready to step up and be a parent, but that he would like to get a DNA test to confirm.

This girl had no problem with him wanting to prove the paternity, and mentioned they could get the test done as soon as the baby arrives.

He’s back at home right now for summer break, and he decided to bite the bullet and let his parents know about the baby. He feels that honesty is the best policy, so that was the reason for him telling them.

“Yeah, didn’t go how I thought. As soon as I said it, my mom legit slapped me across the face. She started yelling, saying I ‘ruined everything’ and was throwing away my future,” he explained.

“Then she said she’s taking my car, this 2022 Mustang my parents gave me when I graduated, because I ‘clearly don’t deserve it.’ My dad shut that down pretty [quickly]. He told her that taking my car won’t fix anything and that I need it for work, school, and if this baby turns out to be mine, for doctor appointments and all that.”

“He’s actually been helping me out; he sends me $1,000 a month while I’m in school, so I don’t have to work full-time and can focus on getting my degree. He said he’s disappointed, but he’s not gonna abandon me over a mistake.”

The girl’s parents have made it clear they will help out as well, which he finds reassuring, since they will not be facing parenthood alone.

What’s bothering him, though, is that his mom is hardly speaking to him, aside from making digs, such as telling him he should begin searching for a good daycare close to his college campus.

He understands that his mom is furious and feels let down, but he can’t walk away from the baby if it does happen to be his.

“I’m trying to handle it like an adult and figure out what comes next. I didn’t lie. I didn’t ghost her. I asked for a DNA test, she was cool with it, and I’m not running away. But now my mom’s acting like I’m the worst person in the world,” he concluded.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

















