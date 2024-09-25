This Ohio Teen Left Her Home In August And Disappeared: Her Cell Phone Later Pinged In A Puzzling Location

This past June, Madison Rich – a 17-year-old from Lakewood, Ohio – graduated from Lakewood High School and was preparing to attend Cleveland State University.

Yet, after leaving her home on August 15, she mysteriously disappeared and has remained missing ever since.

“It has just been very emotional. Very draining,” said her mother, Tracey Rich, of the search for Madison.

The teen was known by her loved ones as a funny, creative, and caring young woman. She also loved animals and had two pet cats, and her eighteenth birthday is next month.

According to Tracey, her daughter had left home in the past. This time, though, is different.

“It’s definitely not like her to not have contact with anybody, and the days are just getting harder as each day goes on,” Tracey stated.

The circumstances surrounding Madison’s disappearance are unclear. She never returned after last being seen leaving her residence, and her mother reported her missing.

Once authorities were involved, Lakewood Police tracked Madison’s cell phone – which pinged to a cell tower near a motel known as the Express Inn, located at 4511 Northfield Road in Warrensville Heights, on August 18.

Then, on August 21, her cell phone pinged again to a different region near South Miles Road, Lee Road, and Harvard Road.

