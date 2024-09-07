7 Animals That Have Connections To Halloween, Adding More Fright And Mystery To The Spooky Holiday

Halloween is a time of spooky decorations and spine-chilling tales. It is also very much centered around animals that contribute to the holiday’s mysterious essence. Certain creatures from myth and folklore add an extra layer of excitement and fright to the celebration.

From black cats to toads, each animal has its own history that explains their relation to Halloween. Here are seven animals that are connected to this dark and spooky season. Which one is your favorite?

Black Cats

The first animal you think of when it comes to Halloween is probably the black cat. They are iconic symbols of the holiday. The superstition that they bring bad luck goes all the way back to Greek mythology. The felines were associated with Hecate, the goddess of sorcery, magic, and witchcraft.

By the Middle Ages, black cats were linked to witches and Satan. A 13th-century church decree labeled them as incarnations of the devil. The superstition made its way to the New World.

There, the Puritan colonists believed that killing the cats would keep the Bubonic plague under control. Nowadays, black cats are just classic Halloween mascots.

Bats

Bats have deep connections to Halloween due to their spooky appearance and nocturnal behavior. The origin of their association with the holiday may come from the Celtic festival Samhain.

During these festivals, there were large bonfires, which attracted insects. Of course, the bats were drawn by the prospect of food. But back then, they were thought to be spirits disturbed by the fires.

