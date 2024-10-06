6 Cute Group Halloween Costumes To Rock With Your Friends This Year

Here Are 6 Cute Group Halloween Costumes For You To Try This Year

Before we know it, Halloween will be here, and there’s nothing worse than only having a day or two to plan your Halloween costume.

While solo and romantic couples costumes can be super fun, sometimes, it’s best to plan group Halloween costumes with your friends. Many of us go out with groups of friends on Halloween anyway, so why not make your costume a group project?

Here are some ideas for Halloween costumes you can wear with your group of friends or one of your BFFs!

Angel & Devil

This iconic friendship duo costume is usually really easy to put together. If you want to be the angel, look for a halo and feathery pair of wings to wear with a white dress or outfit. If you’re the designated devil, pick out a great pair of horns, a sassy red top, and black accessories.

Little Red Riding Hood & The Big Bad Wolf

This costume duo is a great option if you or your friend love a cute animal-themed costume while the other person would rather stay human for the holiday.

The Big Bad Wolf can wear a cute cocktail dress, buy furry wolf ears, gloves, and tail, and then draw on a black nose. Little Red Riding Hood mostly needs her cute red cloak and a folklore-inspired dress underneath!

Good Witch & Wicked Witch

Whether you’re pulling inspiration from “The Wizard of Oz” or “Wicked,” everyone knows and loves the good and bad witches.

For the good witch, look for a sparkly tiara, star-ended magic wand, and pink poofy dress. For the evil witch, find a great black witch hat, a little broomstick, and a cool black dress.

The Cast of Scooby Doo

This option is perfect if you have a friend group of guys and girls. You’ll need two girls and two guys, and you can even find someone to be Scooby.

While many websites and companies sell Scooby Doo costume sets, you can also hit your local thrift store to find pieces like Velma’s iconic orange sweater and Shaggy’s green shirt.

Cocktails

A super cute idea for a group of girls is to dress up like your favorite cocktail or drink! One person can be a margarita with a pretty, sparkly green dress and some lime earrings, another can be a dirty martini with a silver outfit and cute green olive accessories, and one can even be a classic Pabst Blue Ribbon beer in a blue dress with the logo tapped on.

Cowgirls and Cowboys

When searching for a quick and easy costume to pull off, cowgirls and cowboys are always easy. Make it look like you’re ready for the Wild West by buying a cute cowgirl/cowboy hat and pairing it with some cute jeans or a dress and boots! Other great accessories for this look include bandanas and lasso rope.

What Are You Planning On Dressing Up As This Year?

Hopefully, this gave you and your friends some inspiration for Halloween. What are you thinking of dressing up as this year?